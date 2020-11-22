Property of the week: Pairama Station

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Waikaretu

202 Baker Road, Waikaretu

Land Size: 863.64 hectares (2134.14 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 750 m2

In 1913, a young 17-year-old came north from Wellington to develop 1700 acres of bush.

Three generations of his descendants have continued his dream and today Pairama Station is 867 hectares of extensively developed pasture with pockets of native bush.

A development programme in recent years included paddock subdivision, reticulated bore water to troughs into three-quarters of the paddocks and a comprehensive fertiliser programme has projected that Pairama can carry over 7000 stock units.

The 5-Stand two-storey wool shed, and concreted cattle and sheep yards is at the hub of the farming operation.

The 4-bedroom homestead was extensively renovated in 1985. A 3-bedroom workers cottage is situated to capture the morning sun all situated only 43 kilometres from Pukekohe.

Pairama is a turnkey operation.

Do not miss this opportunity to invest in this historic and well-managed station.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 4.00pm, Friday December 11, 2020

