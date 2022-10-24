Property of the week: Outstanding dairy farm

Piarere dairy farm. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender, plus GST (if any)

254 State Highway 1, Piarere

Land Size: 152.29 hectares (376.32 Acres)

PGG Wrightson is privileged to be able to offer this very valuable and well-established dairy farm to the market this spring.

Located at 254 State Highway 1, the original farm has been owned by the Watkins family since 1967, with Kay and Martyn taking over ownership in the early 80s and purchasing a neighbouring block a few years later.

It was dry stock at the time amounting to 152 ha, of which 128 ha is now dairy platform.

The farm was converted to dairy in 1996, milking up to 410 cows with young stock retained on the farm.

Currently, it milks around 380-400 cows with 25 heifers retained, and all but a portion of PK purchased.

Supplement, both maize and grass silage is grown on-farm.

All infrastructure is well maintained and very well presented, including the homestead and manager’s home.

There are tracks, fences and plantings of trees and shelter throughout that make this farm very appealing to the eye.

A feature is the 360-degree panoramic views of the lake and mountains. It is an absolute credit to the Watkins family for the high presentation and long tenure of this valuable and sought-after land.

Open day details

11:00 am - 1:00 pm - Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Tender details (unless sold by private treaty)

Closes 4:00 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tender Room - PGGWRE, 72 Firth Street, Matamata

Find out more about this property here.



