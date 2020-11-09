Property of the week: 'Momona Farm' - location, contour, size

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Waituna West

1510 and 1507 Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Waituna West

Land Size: 472.59 hectares (1167.82 Acres)

472ha (more or less). An ideal breeding and finishing farm in a sought after farming area, just 26kms from the major livestock selling centre of Feilding, and 46kms from the city of Palmerston North.

"Momona Farm" features a very appealing balance of contour, ranging from extensive flats to undulating-rolling to medium to steeper hill.

Improvements include two good 4 bedroom homes, a full range of farm buildings, including stables with tackroom, good subdivision, water, pasture and farm access.

The location is renowned for having a very favourable farming climate and, with the contour and some good productive soils, the property is suitable for a range of farming options e.g bull beef, dairy grazing, cropping, finishing.

Rarely do farms in the Manawatu of this size, contour and location become available to purchase.

Purchase options:

"Momona Farm" is offered for sale as follows:

(a) As one farm being 472ha as described above.

(b) 213ha - 4 bedroom 1950's home, woolshed/covered yards and hayshed. Contour is extensive flats/undulating/rolling with some medium hill.

(c) 129ha - The original family farm. Successive generations of the vendor's family have owned and farmed "Momona Farm" since the 1880's. 4 bedroom 1930's character homestead set in attractive grounds, implement shed, hayshed and stables with tackroom. Contour includes some flats and easy medium hill.

(d) 129ha - Bareland. Medium to steeper hill. Docking yards. A good hogget block, hill country cattle runoff or forestry.

Tender details:

Closes at 2.00pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020

PGGWRE, 18 Manchester Street, Feilding

Find out more about this property here.