Property of the week: 'Matuku' farm park

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Fernhill

150 Ohiti Road, Fernhill

Land Size: 102.15 hectares (252.42 Acres)

Located at 150 Ohiti Road, some 13 kilometres west of Hastings is this 102.15-hectare farm park development.

Stage one is completed with executive homes having been built or in the process.

Stages 2, 3, 4 and 5 are yet to be actioned and will create a further 13 house sites.

With part ownership in Lake Runanga, riparian plantings, wetlands and retired native planted gullies, "Matuku" is a special project.

Fully consented at considerable expense, all the reports needed for roading, visual impact plantings, initial geo-tech, landscaping, identification of any historical sites, plus more will all be made available.

The staged consents all run through until 2029, before a request for additional time to finish may be needed.

A great opportunity to add value or land bank and build your own dream home.

The owners have done the hard yards, now it's time for a new owner to pick up and run with the balance of the project.

Find out more about this property here.