Property of the week: 'Mata Mata' - outstanding sheep and beef property

Awamangu
174 McCulloch Road, Awamangu
Land Size: 774.27 hectares (1913.3 Acres)
774.2676 Hectares freehold and faithfully farmed for 80 years by the Smaill family, "Mata Mata" is a premium property located just 28km from Balclutha and 83km from Dunedin.
A full range of good improvements includes two homes, three stand woolshed and covered yards (1,100NP), steel Te Pari cattle yards, fert shed, five hay barns, five-bay workshop/implement shed, three sets satellite sheep yards and one set of cattle yards.
Well subdivided into 145 paddocks, exceptional access from roads and rocked lanes, low altitude 100-300m with an average rainfall of 800mm, and 30 units of water from the rural water scheme.
49ha crop, 33.4ha of mixed aged forestry.
Currently running 7,020 Romney/Texel sheep and 185 cattle.
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a genuine property in a well-respected and handy farming district.
Tenders close at 12pm 2 September 2022 Plus GST (if any)
(Unless Sold By Private Treaty)
