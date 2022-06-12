Property of the week: Mangatangi dairy and support with possibilities

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Mangatangi

538 Monument Road, Mangatangi

Land Size: 284.97 hectares (704.19 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 521 m2

Ideal location in a popular lifestyle and farming area is this 284 hectares in four titles and may have possibilities for more.

There are three homes including a spacious modern 5-bedroom home of the farm owners.

Excellent farm buildings including 30 aside herringbone shed and in-shed feed system, large calf-rearing shed and implement shed.

Presently milking 320 cows on 140 hectares with a 50/50 sharemilker and expecting about 120,000kg MS with a calving date of May 1.

Balance of land used for dairy support. The cowshed is centrally located with races to paddocks. The farm is mainly rolling contour and has its own quarry of rotten and blue rock.

This farm has possibilities and with a sharemilker in place is ready for a new owner to further develop.

By Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Viewing by appointment only.

Find out more about this property here.