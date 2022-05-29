Property of the week: Luxury, space and location

29 May, 2022 08:00 PM 2 minutes to read

Photo / File

146 Mcleods Road, Sefton

Land Size: 32.84 hectares (81.15 Acres)

Impressive from the outset, this magnificent contemporary estate offers a rare opportunity to secure one of North Canterbury's most luxurious and well-appointed properties.

This expansive, secluded property is set on approximately 32.839ha, offering the opportunity for family to work, play and relax, all within an easy commute to Rangiora, Amberley and Christchurch.

The welcoming grand entrance entices you towards the expansive formal living area with breathtaking views.

The open-plan gourmet kitchen forms the heart of the home, with a breakfast bar, casual dining and a second kitchen/preparation area.

Family living is catered for with an open-plan living/dining area including a study nook.

Partially vaulted ceilings create a sense of grandeur and large sliding doors allow access to a vast patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining.

There are numerous other living areas including a large rumpus room, teenager's retreat and a mezzanine sitting room.

Accommodation consists of five bedrooms with the generous master suite featuring two walk-in wardrobes and an en suite.

An additional large office could potentially be a sixth bedroom.

Promising hours of family fun are the large indoor heated pool with sliding doors out to a patio area, spa area, games/bar room and cinema room.

A large tandem double garage with workshop adjoins a single garage.

The substantial equine facilities include a stable block with an adjoining workshop, offering either a specialist equestrian facility or a multitude of alternative uses for the successful purchaser.

The workshop incorporates stand-alone kitchen and toilet facilities. This is complemented by a 750m (approximately) cambered training track.

This is the perfect country estate for pursuing a lifestyle of luxury, space, and location, all with the added benefit of a recently approved subdivision consent.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior).

Closes 2.00pm, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Find out more about this property here.