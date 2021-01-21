Property of the week: Location, income and opportunity

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.
Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Te Anau
1127 Te Anau Mossburn Highway, Te Anau
Land Size: 50.07 hectares (123.73 Acres)
• 50.1 hectares (124 acres)
• Three bedroom, recently renovated, warm home and double garage
• Large hanger/ workshop complex, with bathroom and offices
• Deer shed and covered yards, four bay shed and office, two hay barns and workshop.
• Irrigation consent with K-Line pods to the flat paddocks, consent till 2024, bore with Digital Data Logger
• Separate bore for house and stock water system
• All paddocks deer fenced and central lane
• Well fertilised and recent re-grassing program
• 3ha fodder beet planted 4/11/20, and 3ha kale
• 8ha approx. hill block with potential building sites with expansive views
• Currently used as to fatten dairy heifers and bulls, and grass factory for separate farming operation
• Located approx. 11km from Te Anau
• Ideal entry farming unit, or retirement block with many income sources
Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)
Closes 12.00pm, Thursday January 28, 2021
