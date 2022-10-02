default

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Ruawai

188 and353 Wallace Road, Ruawai

Land Size: 839.2 hectares (2073.75 Acres)

Two large dairy farms on the Ruawai flats are for sale by tender.

The two dairy units owned by the vendor and his family will be offered to the market on a buy one, or both, tender process.

The farms consist of 188 Wallace Road - 369.8 hectares with a 306-hectare milking platform.

Infrastructure includes a 60 bail rotary and three smart shelter houses.

Milking 940 cows with production at 349,449kg MS achieved for the 2021/22 season and a targeted budget of 360,000kg MS for the current season.

This farm is in eight titles and has been efficiently farmed in the family ownership for the last eight years.

The infrastructure is very good - water is supplied from two dams - and there are four houses on the farm.

The other farm is at 353 Wallace Road - 469.4 hectares with a 226-hectare milking platform.

The remaining land includes a 128-hectare support block and two cropping blocks.

Infrastructure includes a 40 aside herringbone dairy shed and two smart shelter houses.

Milking 620 cows with production at 234,627kg MS achieved for the 2021/22 season and a targeted budget of 240,000kg MS for the current season.

The farm is in 17 titles, the milking platform is 100 per cent flat and has been in the family ownership for the last eight years.

The infrastructure is very good - water is supplied from a large dam on the support block - and there are four houses on the farm.

Both properties are all set up and ready to go and have benefited from the inputs the vendors have put into the farms over the last eight years.

With the large amount of titles and the fact that there are two separate farms in the holding, there are purchase options for interested parties.

The vendors are genuine and ready to sell. The tenders are set to close on November 17 and viewing is by appointment.

Tender plus GST (if any)

(Unless Sold Prior by Private Treaty)

Closes 2.00 pm, Thursday, November 17

Find out more about this property and arrange a viewing here.