Property of the week: Koromiko home, grazing and trees

The Country
2 mins to read
736 State Highway 1, Koromiko. Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

736 State Highway 1, Koromiko. Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

736 State Highway 1, Koromiko

Deadline Sale - 2.00 pm, May 5, 2023, at 20 Westwood Ave, Springlands, Blenheim (Unless sold prior)

Deadline private treaty plus GST (if any)

Floor area:160m2 (more or less)

Land area: 66.5 hectares (164.33 acres)

A 66.5-hectare (153 acres) mixed-use farm in a desirable location just minutes from Picton and the Marlborough sounds and an easy drive to Blenheim.

An outstanding feature of this property is the view from the homestead.

A comfortable three-bedroom, two-bathroom Glenroy home with huge living and kitchen areas encompassing the surrounding countryside will appeal to most.

Set on a magnificent elevated site this well-maintained off-the-grid home provides a great base as well as being in a world of its own.

Solar power and a reliable generator give ample power options and a log burner with wetback offer further heating as required.

The farm has a good balance of flats that can be used for finishing or making supplementary feed with the clean hill ideal for grazing.

Currently operated as a deer breeding and finishing unit with some cattle, this could easily be used for dairy support, calf rearing, beef finishing, or perhaps even viticulture in the future.

An extensive lane-way system is in place for ease of stock movement to the deer yards and farm sheds plus good internal farm tracks.

A 13-hectare stand of mature Pinus Radiata is ready for harvest to provide an immediate return on your investment.

Plus GST (if any).

Find out more about this property here.

