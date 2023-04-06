Property of the week: Kinloch

949 Te Awa Road, Waipukurau. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

949 Te Awa Road, Waipukurau

Deadline Sale - 4.00 pm, May 9, 2023 at Hastings - no prior offers

Deadline private treaty plus GST (if any)

Land Area 292.99 hectares (724.01 Acres)

This well-developed 292.99ha farm lies within an easy drive to Waipukurau and comprises some heavy cultivatable basin country, plus some argillite hill, which acts as an excellent free-draining grazing block on the western side of the road.

The block on the eastern side is essentially strong traditional Wanstead clay hill with some tractor country capable of supporting fodder crops.

The Farm Road Water Supply Ltd scheme is available here, allowing for 135 litres of clean pumped water per hectare per day with troughs in place.

A sound 1960s weatherboard dwelling provides a genuine family home after being extensively renovated in the kitchen and bathroom areas.

The nearby cottage on a separate title has also been extensively renovated with new aluminium joinery and insulation throughout.

It is currently utilised as a platform for growing bulls to heavy weights and intensive lamb trading.

Kinloch is one of the more productive farms in the area, being well-fenced with good infrastructure.

