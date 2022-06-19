Property of the week: Kerrytown quality - 41 hectares

Photo / Supplied

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Kerrytown

Arowhenua Road, Kerrytown

Land Size: 41.27 hectares (101.98 Acres)

Productive irrigated bare land with versatile soils and a varied farming history make this parcel of land a sought after commodity in today's restricted land use market.

• History of dairy support, intensive vegetable production, mixed cropping and fattening

• Excellent Pahau & Templeton soils

• Irrigation sourced from a bore and the property holds shares in Opuha Water Limited

• Currently all in pasture

• Conveniently located for supplies and logistics

The farming applications for this property are vast and your earliest attention is recommended.

Deadline Private Treaty closes 1.00 pm Wednesday, July 20.

