Property of the week: Karanama Farm

Auction

Plus GST (if any)

Tirau

295 State Highway 1, Tirau

Land Size: 340.57 hectares (841.58 Acres)

The property consisting of 340.57 hectares (Subject to survey) of predominantly fertile Tirau ash soils.

Contour is mixed with the majority being easy hill including tractor country with smaller balance of steeper sidling.

A portion of the steeper sidling have been planted into mature pines, and other hard wetter areas have been fenced off.

A feature of the land is the above-average tracks, lanes and fencing and aesthetic tree and shrub planting throughout the property. A very appealing and well-presented landscape.

Infrastructure is of a high standard with housing and supporting farm buildings maintained to a high standard, as are tracks, fencing and water.

Added value will also come from the potential sub-division of smaller parcels off Paraparaumu Road, with minimal impact on the overall production of the farm.

Currently running as a 500-cow dairy farm on a platform of approximately 200 hectares, with all young support stock grazed on-farm.

Alongside cropped supplements and running 140 ewes with all lambs fattening other than replacements. The balance of steeper contour is made up of 20 hectares of mature Pinus radiata plantings. These also will have a residual value.

A diverse production model which caters for all contours and land types on the property.

PGG Wrightson has been favoured with instruction to offer this outstanding large dairy holding to the market

Auction (Unless Sold Prior)

1.00pm, Friday, November 5, PGGWRE, 87 Duke Street, Cambridge

Open Day Details

10:00am - 12:00pm - Tuesday, October 12, 2021

10:00am - 12:00pm - Tuesday, October 19, 2021

10:00am - 12:00pm - Tuesday, October 26, 2021

10:00am - 12:00pm - Tuesday, November 2, 2021

