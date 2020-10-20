Property of the week: Irrigation, horticulture, cropping and finishing

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Omihi

37 Omihi Station Road, Omihi

Land Size: 116.63 hectares (288.2 Acres)

Omihi Creek is a 116 hectare, extremely versatile, horticulture and finishing property in two titles.

It is currently planted in 32 hectares of producing blackcurrants, with the balance of the land being utilised for extensive cropping and lamb finishing.

This immaculate property presents with a fully modernised, stunning homestead with in-ground swimming pool and impressive infrastructure - including a fully enclosed workshop/packing shed, a high standard of fencing, lanes, shelter and new main line and hydrants.

The stand out features of this property are its soil fertility and water consents which allow water for the current irrigation infrastructure and offer some unique possibilities with respect to commercial water bottling - not to mention its accessible location in North Canterbury where it is surrounded by established viticulture.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 2.00pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020

