Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rural Property

Property of the week: ‘Inverell’ - arable and dairy support with scale

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

1823 Chertsey Kyle Road and Lambies Road, Pendarves

Land Area 336 hectares (830.29 Acres)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

Deadline Sale - 3.00 pm, 24 January 2023 (Unless Sold Prior)

  • 337ha* arable and dairy support property in seven titles and offered for sale for the first time in 102 years
  • Spray irrigated with a combination of Acton water and groundwater with long-term consents in place
  • 2.5ha storage pond. Two pivots and the balance rotorainer plus backup Lincoln linear
  • Other improvements include outstanding centrally located cattle yards, older woolshed and sheep yards (functional) and over 895T of grain storage and abundant shedding
  • ALU completed allowing for wintering of over 1250 cows plus some young stock and sheep and the farm sits on Lismore silt loam soils
  • Options to walk in and farm or further develop
  • Early settlement may be an option

*recently surveyed area equates to 329.8ha

Find out more about this property here.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rural Property