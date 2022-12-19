Property of the week: ‘Inverell’ - arable and dairy support with scale

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

1823 Chertsey Kyle Road and Lambies Road, Pendarves

Land Area 336 hectares (830.29 Acres)

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

Deadline Sale - 3.00 pm, 24 January 2023 (Unless Sold Prior)

337ha* arable and dairy support property in seven titles and offered for sale for the first time in 102 years

Spray irrigated with a combination of Acton water and groundwater with long-term consents in place

2.5ha storage pond. Two pivots and the balance rotorainer plus backup Lincoln linear

Other improvements include outstanding centrally located cattle yards, older woolshed and sheep yards (functional) and over 895T of grain storage and abundant shedding

ALU completed allowing for wintering of over 1250 cows plus some young stock and sheep and the farm sits on Lismore silt loam soils

Options to walk in and farm or further develop

Early settlement may be an option

*recently surveyed area equates to 329.8ha

