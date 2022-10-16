Property of the week: Inniskillen - outstanding dairy farm

Photo / Supplied

Deadline Private Treaty, plus GST (if any)

447 Isolated Hill Road, Culverden

Land Size: 339.17 hectares (838.12 Acres)

Inniskillen is an absolutely outstanding dairy farm located 11km from Culverden, part of the Amuri Basin, one of New Zealand’s premier dairying areas for production.

The property consists of 339.1673 hectares, including the dairy platform of approximately 245ha and the adjacent 77ha support farm, and is offered for sale in its entirety or separately.

Features of the farm are, a high standard of pasture, paddock subdivision, lane system, modern irrigation, stock water systems and farm infrastructure.

Irrigation water is supplied to the property, as part of the Amuri Irrigation Company Ltd and incorporates both mainly pivot (8) with a limited amount of fixed grid and laterals in the corners. Stock water is supplied from two bores with three large troughs to most paddocks.

The support block benefits from 10 units of county water for stock.

The high specification 50 bail rotary dairy shed with a large rectangular yard is centrally located with calf sheds and other support buildings nearby.

Thirty-three years of LIC breeding contributes to the 900 cow herd, which is also available for sale, plus replacements.

The current owner’s house is a large, modern, luxurious four-bedroom home. There is another four-bedroom home, two three-bedroom homes, and one singleman’s cottage.

Full environmental reports are available.

In summary, Inniskillen is an excellent farm with strong aesthetic qualities.

