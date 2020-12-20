Property of the week: Impressive Fiordland dairy farm

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Te Anau

777 Wilderness Road, Te Anau

Land Size: 338.24 hectares (835.82 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 520 m2

• First time on the market since conversion

• 338.29 hectares

• Character dairy unit showing excellent performance

• 54 bail rotary cow shed with Protrack system, and automatic cup removers

• Producing 275,000kg MS average over last two seasons

• Modern substantial homestead with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and double garage

• Open Space Covenant area of 30.36 hectares

• Well fenced and laned, pastures in excellent condition, with easy contour and some hill paddocks

This is a unique opportunity to purchase one of the only four dairy units in the Te Anau Basin.

With good production, large executive home and just 16km from Te Anau and all that Fiordland offers - what more could you want!

Make the move to this desirable property.

