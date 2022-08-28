Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rural Property

Property of the week: Immaculate Pendarves opportunity

The Country
Quick Read
default

default

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Pendarves
638 Chertsey Kyle Road, Pendarves
Land Size: 263 hectares (649.9 Acres)

• Immaculately presented 263ha turn-key arable and lamb finishing unit with a prized Pendarves location
• Approximately 251ha effective, irrigated from a combination of groundwater and Acton Scheme with pond
• ALU completed, FEP with A-Audit, Year-end nutrient budgets all done and detailed crop history available
• Over 1000T of grain storage available with drying capability and numerous large implement sheds
•3-stand woolshed with covered yards, workshop, all sitting in a tidy well laid-out yard
• Proven production history from the well-maintained soils, immaculate fencing, and all-weather laneways. Two homes

Deadline Private Treaty closing 3 pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022 (Unless Sold Prior)

Find out more about this property here.