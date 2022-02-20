Property of the week: Horowhenua farm - 216 hectares (534 acres)

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Manakau

385 Waikawa Beach Road, Manakau

Land Size: 216.04 hectares (533.86 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 415 m2

Awesome big block at Manakau, Horowhenua, in three certificates of title.

Possession date negotiable as vendors are flexible and understand next owner(s) may look at alternative land use possibilities - land development and/or farming diversification away from its current usage as a One Plan Approved self-contained dairy.

Far larger in area than what is usually available in the district, this farmland is around 60 per cent level in contour and balance gently rolling coastal dunes. All-round good grass cover from well-managed fertiliser history and re-grassing programmes.

Above-average infrastructure including 24 ASHB, farm sheds and workshop, silage bunkers, races and water lines.

Large, warm, cosy six-bedroom, two ensuite farmhouse but also many other outstanding elevated house sites for a new home, if desired.

Vendors are looking at a price guide range of around $37,000 to $39,000 per hectare ($15,000 - $16,000 per acre) plus GST (if any) inclusive of farm improvements but excludes livestock and dairy shares.

PGGWRE, as agent, commend the credentials and location of this property to all genuine land investors as a real opportunity to secure and landbank a big slice of Horowhenua land while alternative land uses are researched, and in the interim, continuing with dairying, if desired, for valuable cashflow advantages.

Important Notice

77.8404 hectares of this property is now being advertised for sale as a stand-alone block.

Please call Ian Ross (027 235 4676) for more information.

Find out more about this property here.