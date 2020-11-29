Property of the week: G3 orchard in Te Puke

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Te Puke

Land Size: 74825 m2

Dwelling Area: 240 m2

7.48 Total Area.

From the moment that you enter the property through the mature trees and landscaped easy care grounds, you will instantly know that this is quality of the highest order.

Situated in the heart of Te Puke's "Golden Triangle" this immaculate 3.35 canopy hectare G3 orchard with production records to back it up, will meet the approval of the most discerning of purchasers.

The orchard is of flat contour, AG beam pergola structures, majority strip maled, excellent end assemblies and constructed to the highest of horticultural standards.

The very well maintained approx 240 sqm open plan home is set in approx one acre of landscaped gardens and opens out onto the fully fenced pool area which has been carefully developed.

The new 126 sqm garaging with attached games room or sleepout has toilet and shower facilities and could easily be turned into a self-contained flat.

A 360 sqm ex-packhouse with mezzanine floor and staff amenities sits away from the home with a separate entrance which also encompasses the large load-out area which allows easy access to all the orchard.

Very rarely does a property of this quality become available and early inspection is recommended.

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm, Friday December 11, 2020

Tender Room - 7 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke

Find out more about this property here.