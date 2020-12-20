Property of the week: First time on the market since 1875

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.
$5.5M
Plus GST (if any)
Clevedon
36 Munros Road, Clevedon
Land Size: 127.4 hectares (314.82 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 410 m2
This north facing rural land on the boundary of Clevedon is on the market for the first time since 1875.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Consisting of 127 hectares, it has two titles - with the opportunity to develop additional smaller titles if required.
It has been run as a sheep and beef unit but could also be used for other rural activities.
Its contours has a mixture of Hill Country through to rolling pastures and impressive mature native bush with stony-bottom stream.
With its outlook towards of the city of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, this truly is a land banking opportunity in one of the sought-after rural areas of the city.
Features include: Four bedroom house, shedding, bore, stables, cattle yards, and a sheep shearing shed.
The vendor is retiring, and it is time to sell. Viewing by appointment only.
Find out more about this property here.