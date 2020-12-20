Property of the week: First time on the market since 1875

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

$5.5M

Plus GST (if any)

Clevedon

36 Munros Road, Clevedon

Land Size: 127.4 hectares (314.82 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 410 m2

This north facing rural land on the boundary of Clevedon is on the market for the first time since 1875.

Consisting of 127 hectares, it has two titles - with the opportunity to develop additional smaller titles if required.

It has been run as a sheep and beef unit but could also be used for other rural activities.

Its contours has a mixture of Hill Country through to rolling pastures and impressive mature native bush with stony-bottom stream.

With its outlook towards of the city of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, this truly is a land banking opportunity in one of the sought-after rural areas of the city.

Features include: Four bedroom house, shedding, bore, stables, cattle yards, and a sheep shearing shed.

The vendor is retiring, and it is time to sell. Viewing by appointment only.

Find out more about this property here.