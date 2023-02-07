Property of the week: Farming with scale in the scenic Catlins

Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

1777 Papatowai Highway, Caberfeidh

Deadline Sale - 12.00 pm, February 24, 2023, at PGG Wrightson Real Estate, 46 Medway Street, Gore

No prior offers

Land Area 457.2 hectares (1129.79 Acres)

PGG Wrightson Real Estate is extremely privileged to bring to the market 1777 Papatowai Highway, Caberfeidh, located 20 minutes south of Owaka on the Southern Scenic Route.

This well-presented 457-hectare sheep and beef property has been faithfully farmed by three generations of the Ross family for nearly 100 years, putting their heart and soul into the many improvements the farm boasts today.

A comfortable three-bedroom family home sits on a sunny, north-facing, elevated site with stunning views over the local district.

Farm improvements include a large six-bay implement shed, chemical shed, three-bay haybarn, three-bay implement shed, cattle yards, satellite sheep yards and a four-stand raised board woolshed with covered yards.

Stock water is gravity fed to troughs throughout the property via three 30,000L tanks which water is pumped to via ponds and creeks.

A high standard of fencing ensures animals are kept secure and being subdivided into over 70 paddocks makes stock and pasture control a breeze.

Shelter is provided in the way of 5.2 ha of woodlots plus other tree lanes and natural protection in the gullies.

Excellent lamb and cattle production plus high lambing percentages from easy care ewes make this a very productive and viable unit.

A comprehensive record of all stock production figures, soil tests and re-grassing programmes are available upon request.

As the property is located in the heart of the picturesque Catlins Forest Park, there is superb hunting, fishing, and surfing to be found right on the doorstep of the property, as well as bush walks.

There are also potential tourism opportunities.

This is an outstanding property in a very reliable farming area.

