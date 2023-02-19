Property of the week: Farm, landbank, develop

107 Revells Road, Flaxton. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

107 Revells Road, Flaxton

Deadline Sale - 2.00 pm, March 8, 2023 (unless sold prior)

Price - Deadline sale plus GST (if any)

Land area - 85.19 hectares (210.51 acres)

107 Revells Road and 40 Lineside Road is comprised of 85.1856 hectares of farmland in five titles.

The property has been used for a successful beef finishing business with highly fertile soils allowing for excellent pasture growth rates.

The yard area is well set out with an abundance of storage and utility sheds, a large set of cattle yards with a Truetest cattle crush are located near the sheds.

Stock water is supplied from the irrigation well and is pumped to troughs. Three artisan bores also supply troughs in some paddocks.

The stock water has its own pump.

The property is in permanent pasture with approximately eight hectares of cereal grown annually for rotation of pasture renewal.

Approximately 500-650 cattle have been finished annually in recent years with approximately 120 head wintered on the property.

The property holds consent CRC020425 which allows for irrigation at a rate of up to 151/sec and not exceeding 15,120m3 for 15 days.

The irrigation water is pumped (30kw surface pump) from a shallow well located near the cattle yards.

The underground main line has hydrants approximately 70m apart and supplies the hard hose Gun Irrigator.

Due to its size, and proximity to the city, this property oozes potential and presents as a very attractive land bank, future development opportunity, or feed pad to support another farming operation.

