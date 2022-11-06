Property of the week: Excellently presented grazing property

Photo / Supplied by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Auction, plus GST (if any)

446 Tikitiki Road, Piopio

Land Size: 421.95 hectares (1042.64 Acres)

421 hectares (more or less).

Predominantly a dairy grazing property, it also runs beef and sheep.

The contour is perfect to compliment all three farming systems with laneways which give fantastic access throughout the farm.

This farm on average winters 670 cattle and 750 ewes, with all lambs finished by February.

Dairy grazing on easy country has been supplemented with a fattening Angus beef cow herd, supplying 15-month steer and heifer sales.

Paddocks have been well-fenced, and the farm has excellent water supply and reticulation.

The vendors have been meticulous with fencing, stock producing, water and access - all done to a very high standard.

The property features aesthetically pleasing established native bush blocks on the steeper country, and riparian planting gullies, an ongoing project.

Buildings and infrastructure have been well-catered for across farm. The dwelling is a quality, recently renovated three-bedroom homestead with outstanding views.

Open Day Details

11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 10, 17, and 24, and Friday, December 9, 2022.

Auction to be held - Panorama Motor Inn, 59 Awakino Road, Te Kuiti.

Find out more about this property here.