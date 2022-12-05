Property of the week: Entry level dairy or support with cropping

286 Hodges Road. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

286 Hodges Road, Waimana

Tender - 4.00 pm, December 20, 2022 (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Floor Area 210m2 (more or less)

Land Area 89.21 hectares (220.45 Acres)

286 Hodges Road is located in Waimana, an easy drive southeast of Whakatāne.

This well-presented 89.2060-hectare dairy farm is offered for sale by Tender.

With good soils for dairying, pastoral grazing, or cropping, 286 Hodges Road will appeal to the discerning buyer looking for a well set up and most productive property.

The purchase of this unit, located in an area known for its ease of farming with a good summer climate and above average rainfall for the region, is a great property to add to any property portfolio.

Most winters see consistent grass growth and with some supplements fed out, animal health and condition is easily maintained.

All improvements within the property are to a very good standard and with two homes create further options for the farm owner and their employees.

Land is 70 per cent flat to rolling with some medium hill, creating options

Milking 240 mixed-age cows doing 400 kgMS per cow and rearing 70 calves on whole milk

Targeting 90,000 kgMS this season

On-farm bore water supply with reticulation to all paddocks

18 a side herringbone dairy shed

Two x multi-bay half-round calf rearing or storage sheds

Six-bay implement and storage shed with electricity - lock up and concrete floor in two bays

Consistent pasture care with good fertiliser history and re-grassing regime

Three-bedroom family home with a second comfortable three-bedroom cottage

A 15.1934 lease is available by negotiation

Every aspect of this property reflects a good and maintained standard of improvement, and in so, gives a new owner the confidence that this property and this location will, without doubt, fulfil their expectations.

First farm properties with appealing climate locations are most sought after.

Viewing times

Wednesday, December 7, 14 and 21 - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

