Property of the week: Desirable Peel Forest farm - 103 hectares

Photo / Scott Hardy/ Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

564 Blair Road, Peel Forest

Deadline Sale - 10.00 am, April 4, 2023

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

Land Area103.2 hectares (255.02 Acres)

This exceptional foothills property is currently farming deer and beef but also has the infrastructure to include sheep.

The contour is predominantly flat with an area of hill that is ideal to fawn hinds.

Located in what is considered to be a very summer-safe area the farm is fully deer fenced and divided into approximately 28 paddocks with excellent lanes and road access.

Stock handling facilities consist of an approved velveting deer shed, cattle yards, 2-stand raised board shearing shed, sheep yards and two hay sheds.

The farm has its own water supply that is gravity-fed to troughs in all paddocks.

A modernised permanent material four-bedroom homestead has open-plan kitchen dining and living with a log burner, and is set in a private and sheltered garden.

The property has strong fertility with a good history of annual fertiliser applications and Lime applied in 2021.

A picturesque property that is in a great location with multiple recreational activities at your doorstep.

Find out more about this property here.