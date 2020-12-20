Property of the week: Dairy farm firing on all cylinders

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Featherston

70 Ashbys Road, Featherston

Land Size: 121.93 hectares (301.3 Acres)

This 121.9ha dairy farm in South Featherston is nicely set up and "firing on all cylinders".

A high level of profitability is built on a remarkably consistent milk solids production averaging 172,657kg over the last four years.

This is achieved by way of 91ha under irrigation within a 105ha effective milking platform and in-shed feeding. Consents for groundwater irrigation and effluent discharge are in place to 2030.

The shed is a 40 bail rotary with automatic cup removers allowing for very efficient one-person milking, and there is the usual range of ancillary sheds for calf rearing, feed storage and implements along with a 180t grain silo.

Years of careful breeding is reflected in the top quality Kiwicross herd with a BW of 125 and PW of 160.

Approx 370 cows are in-milk this season of which 65 per cent are 5 years or younger. Cows are wintered off and young stock grazed under a local contract.

While pasture quality is generally good within the milking platform, the extension of a cropping programme presents a development opportunity.

The three bedroom homestead is comfortably appointed and includes a new solid fuel log fire, a heat pump and a new stove.

For an astute investor seeking a tidy, going concern operation or a young family operator looking to increase scale, this is an outstanding opportunity which warrants close inspection.

