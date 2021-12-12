Property of the week: 'Cruachan' sheep, beef and deer opportunity

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Millers Flat

193 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat

Land Size: 977.72 hectares (2416.04 Acres)

977 Hectares

A substantial opportunity to purchase a well-respected property farmed by Jim and Sally Barclay for the past 53 years (last 14 years in a lease).

Situated in the Millers Flat district just 2km from amenities, 19km from Roxburgh and 59km from Alexandra.

The property offers a full range of improvements, a homestead and second house, woolshed and covered yards, two sets of cattle yards, deer shed and yards, satellite yards, implement sheds and haybarn.

Approximately 174 hectares deer fenced, 57.5 hectares k-line irrigated from two water permits, stock water and domestic from bores plus natural sources.

The following purchase options are available:

Option One: Entire property being 977 hectares

Option Two: 22 Pringle Road - Deer Unit - 132.6329 hectares

Option Three: Homestead Block - 90.2355 hectares

Option Four: Minzion Block - 127.1151 hectares

Option Five: Run Block - 627.7351 hectares

Tenders close 12pm February 4, 2022, plus GST (if any)

(Unless sold by private treaty)

