Property of the week: Corriebeg Farm

Corriebeg Farm. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Corriebeg Farm - 3099 State Highway 4, Te Kuiti

Tender plus GST (if any)

Land area 694.74 hectares (1716.77 acres)

Located nearly halfway between Te Kuiti and Taumarunui is this very fertile, well-tracked, and watered property.

The vendors finish all lambs and their Hereford cow herd supplies bulls to their dairy farm clients.

June 1, 2022, they wintered 232 MA cows, 104 R1 heifers, 94 R2 heifers, 92 R1 bulls, 46 R2 bulls, 1580 MA ewes, 597 Ewe hogget’s, 280 wether hoggets and 640 2 tooth ewes.

The homestead is a very tidy four-bedroom on an elevated position. There are also another two x three bedroom farm cottages in very good condition and fully rental compliant. The farm buildings are numerous and in good condition.

Water is very good, going to approximately 57 paddocks. Very strong fertiliser history. The contour is mostly medium hill with some steeper sidlings. Some easier contours allow the making of 220 bales of silage per annum.

The Taylor family has farmed in the district since 1952 so this is an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-farmed and cared-for property.

This is a very fertile sheep and beef finishing farm that has been producing at a high level for years and is a perfect “late in the season” opportunity to purchase and move in before spring this year.

Tender details

Tender - 11.00 am, June 2, 2023 at PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti (unless sold by private treaty).

Viewing times

Wednesday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on May 3, May 10, and May 17.

Find out more about this property here.