Property of the week: Contoured for stock or your own golf course?

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Pukehina

461 Otamarakau Valley Road, Pukehina

Land Size: 107.18 hectares (264.85 Acres)

The key to making a rural investment a success is knowing how well it will perform.

Location is key and how adaptable it is to the future. This 107.18 hectare property addresses all these factors with confidence.

Bay of Plenty province has earned its reputation time and time again. The property which is centrally located between Whakatane, Rotorua, Te Puke is a distinct advantage. The area is renowned for its strong mix of dairy, drystock, forestry and kiwifruit orchards.

There is approximately 20 ha of flat, 54 ha grazing contourable for further horticulture and 33 ha of mixed aged pine trees.

The contour and altitude is very desirable for kiwifruit with the winter chill drainage and potential to create further plantable land.

On the boundary is a well developed G3 kiwifruit development that showcases the potential and an avocado grove on another.

The farm is currently used as a dairy support block farming 160 dairy heifers, 40 beef stock and has usually grown 10 ha of maize which has been harvested and moved off the property.

The property has numerous potential house sites with breathtaking sea views out to White and Plate Islands.

Two great sets of yards, one on farm with a Te Pari crush for weighing and handling, the other a load-out set off Otamarakau Valley Road with the capacity of holding 150 head of large cattle.

This property has it all and offers a fantastic investment with diverse potential.

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm, Thursday, February 4, 2021

Tender Room - 7 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke

