Property of the week: Contour is king - top producer

12 Jun, 2023 12:16 AM 2 mins to read

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

848 State Highway 4, Taumarunui

Tender plus GST (if any) - 11.00 am, June 28, 2023, at PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti (Unless sold by private treaty)

Land Area 494.99 hectares (1223.17 acres)

494.9907 ha (more or less).

This well-balanced sheep/beef/dairy grazing property ticks a lot of requirements, primarily because of the easy rolling contour which is the dominant feature of this farm.

Fertile pumice flats and to the west easy medium ash hills.

The vendors have recently installed a solar water system to complement an existing spring feed supply and the dams on the hills.

Very long and strong fertiliser applications.

Very good ute access throughout the farm.

30/6/22 Stock wintered - 2221 MA ewes, 34 rams, 165 MA cows, 146 R1 beef heifers, 128 R1 dairy graziers, 34 R2 heifers, 4 R1 steers, 5 MA bulls.

Two dwellings and all assorted farm buildings catered for.

Airstrip on-farm.

Seldom does the opportunity arise to purchase a very fertile, extremely well contoured and farmed property all linked with excellent production.

After a successful long tenure on this farm, the vendors have their eye on their next move so require action here.

Find out more about this property here.