Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rural Property

Property of the week: Consented for 1400 cows

2 minutes to read

The Country

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)

Clandeboye
714 and 544 Rolleston Road, Clandeboye
Land Size: 447 hectares (1104.58 Acres)

"Afresco" is a proven and well established self-contained multiple farm entity of a total of 447 hectares.

"Afresco" consists of two adjoining farms producing A2 and A1 milk, milking a total of 1200 cows (consented to milk 1400 cows).

Total production 2019/20 season of 516,257kgMS, supplying Synlait as certified Lead With Pride Gold Plus suppliers.

Excellent combination of soils irrigated via three pivots and k-line. An 8.7 hectare storage pond with a 150,000m3 holding capacity sourced from a combination of Rangitata South scheme water and ground water consents.

Farm 1 - 121 Hectares - Subject to boundary adjustment

Milking 450 A1 cows, producing 220,466kgMS 2019/20, 36 aside herringbone shed with Reid plant, irrigated via one pivot and k-line, two three bedroom Lockwood homes, 7-bay calf shed and workshop

Farm 2 - 325 Hectares -Subject to boundary adjustment

Milking 750 A2 cows, producing 295,791kgMS 2019/20, 54 bail rotary shed with DeLaval plant and in shed feed system, irrigated via two pivots, two homes and two 2-bedroom accommodation units

Purchase Options:

Option 1 - 121 Hectare Farm - Subject to boundary adjustment
Option 2 - 325 Hectare Farm - Subject to boundary adjustment
Option 3 - Third share in Equity Partnership
Option 4 - Entire Property

An extremely good opportunity to purchase or take a share in a successful and very well run dairy business.

Plus GST (if any)
Deadline Private Treaty closes 1.00pm, Wednesday 27 January 2021 (unless sold prior)

Find out more about this property here.

Subscribe to The Country edm