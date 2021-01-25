Property of the week: Consented for 1400 cows

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Clandeboye

714 and 544 Rolleston Road, Clandeboye

Land Size: 447 hectares (1104.58 Acres)

"Afresco" is a proven and well established self-contained multiple farm entity of a total of 447 hectares.

"Afresco" consists of two adjoining farms producing A2 and A1 milk, milking a total of 1200 cows (consented to milk 1400 cows).

Total production 2019/20 season of 516,257kgMS, supplying Synlait as certified Lead With Pride Gold Plus suppliers.

Excellent combination of soils irrigated via three pivots and k-line. An 8.7 hectare storage pond with a 150,000m3 holding capacity sourced from a combination of Rangitata South scheme water and ground water consents.

Farm 1 - 121 Hectares - Subject to boundary adjustment

Milking 450 A1 cows, producing 220,466kgMS 2019/20, 36 aside herringbone shed with Reid plant, irrigated via one pivot and k-line, two three bedroom Lockwood homes, 7-bay calf shed and workshop

Farm 2 - 325 Hectares -Subject to boundary adjustment

Milking 750 A2 cows, producing 295,791kgMS 2019/20, 54 bail rotary shed with DeLaval plant and in shed feed system, irrigated via two pivots, two homes and two 2-bedroom accommodation units

Purchase Options:

Option 1 - 121 Hectare Farm - Subject to boundary adjustment

Option 2 - 325 Hectare Farm - Subject to boundary adjustment

Option 3 - Third share in Equity Partnership

Option 4 - Entire Property

An extremely good opportunity to purchase or take a share in a successful and very well run dairy business.

Deadline Private Treaty closes 1.00pm, Wednesday 27 January 2021 (unless sold prior)

