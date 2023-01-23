Property of the week: Broadacre Farm

Broadacre Farm in Tapanui. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Broadacre Farm

220 Mackay Road, Tapanui

Price by Negotiation

Land Area 873.28 hectares freehold (2157.96 Acres)

A polished hidden gem with scale in West Otago.

Broadacre Farm is located in the renowned farming area of West Otago and has been extensively developed over the past 20 years by the current owners.

The property has a full range of well-maintained improvements including a modernised four-bedroom home, a new two-bedroom cottage, six-stand woolshed-covered yards, along with sheep and a large set of cattle yards.

Other buildings include a three-bay fertiliser shed, six-bay hay shed two-bay shed and a 120-tonne grain silo.

The subdivision consists of circa 113 paddocks with two main tracks leading through the property. 38 units of water supply the houses and troughs into all paddocks with access to some ponds for livestock also available.

While the livestock numbers have fluctuated over the past six years, the property has wintered an average of approximately 5000 ewes and 1200 hoggets. The cattle policy has been based around wintering up to 500 dairy cows and cull cows along with winter contract lambs {seasonal dependent).

The property has numerous well-established shelter belts along with 13 hectares of forestry (registered in ETS) with a further eight hectares ready for planting in winter 2023.

It is rare to have a complete package when looking for a new property.

