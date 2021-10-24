Property of the week: Breeding and finishing farm - 907 Hectares

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Mahoenui

486 Ngatarawa Road, Mahoenui

Land Size: 907.15 hectares (2241.66 Acres)

625 hectares effective.

An excellent example of a well run and managed sheep and beef breeding/finishing operation.

The vendors have paid high attention to stock health, stock production and married this with pasture quality, fertiliser and a great water system.

Contour is predominantly easy rolling down to the river flats in the north and steeper sheep country in the south.

Very good fertiliser history, water is reticulated to almost the entire property, from a very good spring/pond supply.

This is a very good producing farm and well worth your time to investigate.

Open Days: 10.00am - 12.00pm, October 26, November 2 and November 9.

Deadline Private Treaty (unless sold prior): Closes 1.00pm Friday, November 26, 2021

