Property of the week: ‘Barclay’

510 Barclay Road, Aria. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

510 Barclay Road, Aria

Tender plus GST (if any)

Land area 867.46 hectares (2143.58 acres)

The Barclay family started farming in the Aria district in 1932 and have grown their holding into the high producing 867 hectare (more or less) farm it is today.

Built on hard work, fertility and strategic selection of high-performing livestock, this is a top-performing farm.

Fertiliser applications have never missed a year.

Target kill weight for both bulls and steer is 400kg dressed. The top Romney flock lambing percentage is over 150 per cent. On average 400 bales of silage are made.

Two dwellings - large four-bedroom and three-bedroom houses. Two x three stand woolsheds and multiple farm buildings.

Water - Approximately one-third reticulated and the balance is ponds. A lot of water located on-farm.

Fenced into 151 paddocks.

This is a farm that produces great weight into all classes of stock. It is rare to have the opportunity to purchase this sized holding that has the ability to winter and fatten cattle to the weights that this property achieved, year in and year out it has produced.

Schools nearby and blessed to have the vibrant Aria farming community.

Viewing times

March 15 (Wed) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

March 22 (Wed) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tender details

Tender - 11.00 am, April 6, 2023, at PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti (unless sold by private treaty)

