Property of the week: Balcraigie

Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

25 Kokakoroa Road, Waitomo

Tender - closes 11.00 am, March 17, 2023, at PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti (Unless sold by private treaty)

Submit tenders to PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti

587.0543 ha (more or less) - 9 titles

This family farm has been run for 109 years in the Waitomo district.

Located 16km west of Waitomo Caves. Mostly easier contour with some steeper sidlings. Traditionally sheep and cattle breeding property.

Stock wintered

1600 Ewes

450 Ewe hogget’s

30 Store lambs

100 Hereford cows

20 rising 2-year heifers

20 Rising 1-year heifers

20 rising 1-year service bulls.

Lambs - First pick one week before Christmas then monthly after that. Hogget lambs and small lambs are sold off-store.

Lambing date - August, 21.

Bulls are kept and sold as service bulls. Smaller males steered and sold as weaners, as well as heifers.

Calving Date - July, 21.

Very tidy four-bedroom brick home built in 2002. Separate lounge, open plan kitchen/dining and one bathroom plus en-suite. Double garaging with internal access, single glazed, HRV and heat transfer system, and central vacuum system.

Second Dwelling: Three bedrooms - two double and one single room. Heating by way of a heat pump and has a double garage.

Farm Buildings: 4 Bay Shed with two middle doors automatic, 4 Stand Wool Shed, Tractor Shed and Hay Barn.

Fencing: 9 wire and electric. Approximately 65 paddocks plus holding paddocks.

Water Supply: Stock: Abundant natural supply throughout the farm.

Supplements: 120-150 Haylage - 8 hectares.

The environmentally aware vendors have worked with QEII in fencing off the bush/wetlands and planting 3000 young natives. Stock production has been solid. Abundant natural water throughout.

Balcraigie is a pleasure to visit with the predominantly easy contour, and the bush element helps make it a special farm, topped off with a quality homestead and a second dwelling as well.

Open days

10.00 am - 12 noon - Friday, February 17 and 24 and March 3.

Please bring your own clean bike to the open days.

Find out more about this property here.