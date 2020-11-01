Property of the week: Avocados, sheep and beef in Ōpōtiki

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

Auction, Plus GST (if any), Waiotahe,175 Parkinson Road, Waiotahe

Land Size: 57.56 hectares (142.24 Acres)

57.5606 hectares, to be sold in two titles:

• 27ha with homestead, buildings, avocados, grazing and a subdivision plan for eight lots.

• 29ha blank canvas grazing block with magnificent ocean, coastal and rural views and an alternative access.

Features include:

425 producing Hass avocado trees, a 4-bay implement shed and pack house with full kitchen, bathroom and lunchroom facilities.

An historic three bedroom homestead, carefully and charmingly renovated in period keeping, with a wraparound Queenslander-style veranda.

The country lifestyle is enhanced with a mini abattoir with processing room and walk-in chiller, all leading off from cattle and sheep yards.

A mini woolshed has recently been built with a one-man stand, two pens and a ramp from the sheep yards.

The garden orchard has a huge range of fruit trees, with stone fruit, apple trees, citrus, figs and berries galore.

Several protected mature native bush stands, hosting magnificent pūriri, rewarewa and nīkau palm trees, to mention but a few, have tracks leading to the glow worms and two duck pond wet lands.

A picturesque, elevated property a short distance to town. Walk across the road to the Waiotahe pipi beds and Waiotahe Beach. Your family will have the great NZ outdoor lifestyle plus an income.

The Opotiki District is up and coming. An ideal opportunity awaits the forward thinker who has property development or horticulture initiative.

Please note that Google Maps is incorrect and shows the wrong street name - Parkinson Road is directly opposite the Waiotahe pipi beads.

Open Days:

11.00 am - 12.00 noon - November 5, 2020

11.00 am - 12.00 noon - November 8, 2020

11.00 am - 12.00 noon - November 15, 2020

11.00 am - 12.00 noon - November 22, 2020

Auction Details (Unless Sold Prior)

13:00 Thursday, November 26, 2020

(Auction to be held on-site)

Find out more about this property here.