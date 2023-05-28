Property of the week: An exceptional opportunity

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

299B Whakamarama Road, Whakamarama

$3.95m plus GST (if any)

Land area: 16.5 hectares (40.77 acres)

An extraordinary property available in the desirable Whakamarama Road, near Tauranga, in the Bay of Plenty.

The property boasts a building site with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, Tauranga Harbour, Mayor Island and Mt Maunganui.

It has approx. 8.4ha producing Hass avocado trees, approx. 1ha of lime trees, beautiful streams and bush and incredible supporting infrastructure.

Whether you’re an experienced or novice horticulturist looking for a firm foundation to generate future income from, a lifestyle enthusiast looking for a special property to build your dream home, or whether you’re in both camps, this amazing property of 16.47ha (approx.) will have to be added to your shortlist of properties to consider.

Features

Modern growing techniques which require less labour input, whilst maximising the yield potential for the future - no hydro ladders are required on this orchard

Approx. 2610 Hass avocado trees on Dusa rootstock, approx. 260 pollinators. Planted Nov 2019. Crop included in sale if sold prior to harvest

Approx. 510 Bearss lime trees. Planted 2020

Modern computerised fertigation system, on-property bore water supply, multiple water tanks providing more than 100,000L of water storage capacity, council water at gate if required in future, professionally constructed driveways and access, good orchard structures, underground electricity

Orchard could be owner-operated or put under a management program for absentee owners

Vendor support may be available for a limited time

One-bedroom cottage (not consented as self-contained)

Fantastic building site

Te Puna Stream boundary with beautiful bush

State Highway 2, Omokoroa, Tauranga City, Te Puna schools, and other amenities are within short driving distance. School bus stops nearby

The vendors are motivated to move on to their next project, so do not hesitate to arrange a viewing.

Both unconditional and conditional buyers are encouraged to express their interest.

Find out more about this property here.