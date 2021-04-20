Property of the week: All set for winter

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Kelso

357 Middle Road, Kelso

Land Size: 161.87 hectares (400 Acres)

New to the market is this immaculately presented 161 hectare property at Kelso, in the heart of West Otago.

Nestled amongst a park-like setting is a substantial four bedroom home with office and sewing room, heated by diesel radiators with internal access double garage.

Farm improvements include a three stand raised board woolshed and covered yards (1000NP), four bay hay shed, seven bay implement shed, small workshop, cattle yards with covered race and a duck pond for the avid duck shooter.

Multiple pruned shelter plantings adorn the property providing shade and shelter plus a private bore supplies water tanks which gravity feed to troughs throughout the property.

The fencing is of a very high standard and well subdivided into 26 paddocks of flat to gently rolling contour.

24 hectares of winter crop plus over 750 bales of baleage are all set to provide plenty of feed during the winter, plus excellent soil tests and production figures show the property has been well tended.

Located in a very popular farming area and with approximately 1000mm of annual rainfall ensures plenty of summer safe farming options for the future, including sheep, beef, dairy support, grain and the like.

Deadline Private Treaty - no prior offers

Closes 12.00pm, Wednesday May 5, 2021

Location - Property Brokers, 20 Lyne Street, Gore

