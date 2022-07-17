Property of the week: A golden opportunity

Photo / Supplied

$1.5M

Plus GST (if any)

Kaniere

199 Milltown Road, Kaniere

Land Size: 207.1 hectares (511.76 Acres)

A wonderful 207 hectare, off-grid property with a five-bay shed with workshop and amenities, large 10m x 4m wood/storage shed, and cattle yards.

A large portion of land has been cleared, ready for further development, well tracked throughout, and includes two quarries with the added possible income from the sale of gravel and sphagnum moss.

A developer's dream, whether it be gold mining, subdividing, lifestyle living, or a tourism venture, you decide.

This large lifestyle property is so close to Lake Kaniere but with all the privacy you could ever want, an abundance of wildlife and the West Coast Cycle Trail right at your back door.

This property is a must-view with so much on offer, too much to mention. And only 18km to Kaniere Township.

