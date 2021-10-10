Property of the week: 99 hectare organic dairy farm

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

$3.6M

Plus GST (if any)

Piopio

95 Mairoa Road, Piopio

Land Size: 99.09 hectares (244.86 Acres)

Cutting edge organic farming practices have been implemented on this very well farmed property, (only 1km west of Piopio) for the last 17 years.

30 ASHB shed with auto cup removers. Excellent shedding to accommodate calves and farm machinery, milking 210 cows.

The contour is easy rolling with excellent water supply. A brand new effluent system is in place.

As an option, the vendors have surveyed off two lifestyle blocks that the new owners may want to implement.

Aesthetically pleasing farm throughout due to the thousands of trees that the vendor has planted.

A great opportunity to purchase a unique farm that has achieved great results. A fantastic farm to view.

Please thoroughly wash vehicle before entering the property.

Open Day Details

10:00am - 11:00am, Friday, October 15, 2021

10:00am - 11:00am, Friday, October 22, 2021

Note: Organic herd is available to purchaser. Email Pete Wylie for a comprehensive information memorandum.

