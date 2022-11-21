Property of the week: 180ha bull factory

This Piopio property can be classed as a bull factory. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson

Kahuwera Road, Piopio

Property ID - TEK36958

Property Type - Mixed

Price - $4.5M plus GST (if any)

Land Area - 179.18 hectares (442.77 Acres)

Not often does this calibre of land come to the market.

What many class as a bull factory, this is a 174ha effective (more or less) intensive cell grazing system, consistently wintering over 1400kg LWT/ha or north of 580 x R2/R3 cattle.

Held in six titles, the bare land block is predominantly flat/undulating in contour with a small amount of steeper sidlings and pockets of bush.

Located some 5km from Piopio and 25km from Te Kuiti.

Dairy-farm-like fertility, Mairoa ash soils, with pH levels ranging between 5.6 and 5.8. Olsen P levels range from 23-46. Good source of limestone gravel crushed from the ex-lime quarry on-farm.

The property receives an annual rainfall ranging between 1,500mm and 1,800mm p.a.

Great reticulating water system fed by three individual springs, gravity feeding the entire property. Of the 65 permanently fenced paddocks, all have one large concrete trough, with the additional 250 cells all having access to either the permanent trough or a smaller micro trough.

Approximately 66ha has been cropped over the past four seasons followed by permanent pasture.

All-weather central race (2.6km) spanning the length of the property.

The electric fence system is supplied via a large solar power unit.

Two sets of cattle yards.

Altitude ranges from 140m to 260m ASL.

There are some 65 permanently fenced paddocks, with the majority of these being further subdivided into four completing the cell/techno grazing system.

