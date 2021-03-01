Property of the week: 1562 hectares of top class farm

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.
Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Taumarunui
117 Cemetery Road, Taumarunui
Land Size: 1562.94 hectares (3862.18 Acres)
• Magnificently contoured farm - extensive flats and easy hill to strong Matiere hills.
• Excellent fencing and lane-ways throughout the property.
• Strong fertiliser and top water supply.
• Vendors have run cattle only in the past - over 3000 cattle wintered.
• Opportunity to purchase a top class farm with fertility, infrastructure and scale rarely come to the market.
• This is the opportunity of a lifetime.
Open days: 10am starts - Tuesday 9, 16, 23 and 30 March.
