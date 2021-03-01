Property of the week: 1562 hectares of top class farm

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Taumarunui

117 Cemetery Road, Taumarunui

Land Size: 1562.94 hectares (3862.18 Acres)

• Magnificently contoured farm - extensive flats and easy hill to strong Matiere hills.

• Excellent fencing and lane-ways throughout the property.

• Strong fertiliser and top water supply.

• Vendors have run cattle only in the past - over 3000 cattle wintered.

• Opportunity to purchase a top class farm with fertility, infrastructure and scale rarely come to the market.

• This is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Open days: 10am starts - Tuesday 9, 16, 23 and 30 March.

Find out more about this property here.