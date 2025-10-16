‘It’s incredible really’: Why it’s a good time to buy a farm

He said this included open days, which were attracting large crowds, and online traffic was also increasing.

“There is a small upward increase in value, which I think is healthy,” Newbold added.

“But there is a point, you know, where it gets to a certain level and those buyers aren’t going to move beyond that.”

He said the outlook for dairy remained strong, making it an attractive space for both existing farmers and newcomers.

“It’s a really healthy space to be in, and I think it’s only going to continue.

“When you look at the future of dairy, why wouldn’t it?”

Mackay asked whether investing in a kiwifruit farm in the Bay of Plenty was still a good idea.

“I think you should,” Newbold said.

“And I say that, when you look at the industry as such, it’s well managed - what they’re looking ahead at is really positive.”

While sales activity was still a month or two away from picking up, Newbold said the future for kiwifruit looked “magnificent”.

“So, yes, Jamie, if you’ve got a few bob, you should invest that way,” he said.

Meanwhile, unlike dairy, there was a good supply of sheep and beef listings.

“Yeah, there are a lot, and there are a couple of things happening there too,” Newbold said.

“There’s still a large number to come to the market, and a lot of larger properties - so I think that’s an interesting piece.

“You’re probably a little bit slower out of the blocks than I thought, but then you’ve also got to look in the South Island, you know, calving’s just finished, there’s probably still a bit of lambing taking place, a few issues in the North Island with weather.”

He said momentum was building, with activity starting to pick up in the North Island and expected to follow in the south.

“There are some magnificent properties out there for people to get in, and again, a bit like the dairy, the future for red meats looks really strong.”

With interest rates falling and inflation under control, Newbold said it was a good time to buy.

He said he was starting to see the effects filter through to provincial New Zealand.

“When you drive around, you can just see a spring in people’s step, and I think things are looking good, and I think the country should be proud of our rural community.”

As Newbold is also the General Manager for PGG Wrightson Livestock, Mackay asked for his thoughts on the proposed Alliance Group–Dawn Meats deal.

“Well, I guess my personal opinion is I hope it goes through,” Newbold said.

“If it doesn’t, there are a lot of things that could happen which could then disadvantage not only the shareholders but the industry at large.”

He added that while some groups hold differing views, he and his team believed the deal would be positive for the sector.