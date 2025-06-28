Adam Yukich, chairman of the regional competition, praised the competitors.
“We were impressed with the calibre and really positive attitude of all the contestants, who tackled each challenge with determination and a smile,” he said.
Braxton was awarded the Ormond Professional Reputation Award for his excellent communication skills and willingness to help others.
Sutcliffe claimed both the Ecotrellis trellising prize and the BioStart Hortisports, while Gagandeep won best speech.
Contestants went through a series of challenges, including nutrition, pest and disease management, budgeting, machinery, irrigation, pruning, and an interview.
The day’s events at Batch Winery culminated in the high-energy Hortisports race, followed by a sausage sizzle.
The evening awards dinner, also held at Batch Winery, featured speeches by the contestants.
This marks a second win for Craggy Range, with Nick Putt from its Gimblett Gravels site taking out the Hawke’s Bay regional title.
Sutcliffe will now advance to the national final at Greystone in Waipara on August 27.
The 2025 New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year will be announced at the NZ Wine 2025 celebration dinner at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on August 28.
Finalists will compete for top prizes, including a $6000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant, a Leadership Week, and tickets to the Cool Climate Symposium.
A national BioStart Hortisports winner will also be named, along with other cash prizes.