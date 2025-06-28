James Sutcliffe is the 2025 North Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year.

James Sutcliffe, from Craggy Range, Wairarapa, has been named the 2025 North Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year, following a day of competition at Batch Winery on Waiheke Island.

The regional event was open to young viticulturists from Auckland, Northland, Gisborne and Wairarapa.

Having represented Wairarapa in the 2024 national final, Sutcliffe was thrilled to take out the title this year.

Joining him on the podium were Braxton Benseman, from Man O’ War Vineyards on Waiheke Island, who placed second, and Gagandeep Singh, from Babich in Auckland, who came third.

Also performing strongly were Erin Clark, from Mudbrick on Waiheke, and Daniell Hare, from Indevin Gisborne, who scored highly in some of the sections.