In his gala presentation, Linklater shared his passion for the nursery industry and what makes it unique.
“It’s a sector that takes everyday people and moulds them into innovators, creators and botanists,” he said.
“We don’t always get the praise because we aren’t a part of the end result, but we as plant producers are the very fabric of horticulture.
“Some plant producers, for example, spend a lifetime breeding the best possible cultivars for our industry that can be for flower garden, fruit size, yield, form, pest and disease resistance, and climate resilience.”
Linklater said plant producers played a vital role in driving the industry forward, “making us stronger and more resilient as horticulturists”.
“Every large orchard, every restoration project, every green landscape starts with the plant producer.”
Trust chairman Shaun Trevan said the talent on display at this year’s competition gave the judges a tough job.
“The competition was incredibly close with judges commending the calibre of the finalists – such a highlight in our 20th year.”
More than $50,000 in prizes were awarded, with Linklater receiving $8000 as Supreme Winner plus $4750 for category wins, along with the glass trophy by Auckland sculptor Evenly Dunstan.
Second place went to Young Viticulturist Nina Downer ($5000), and Wellington Young Amenity winner River Foster was third ($2000).