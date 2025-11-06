Linklater also won the Bayer Best Practice Award for topping practical challenges and the Horticentre Sustainability Award for applying sustainability principles professionally and personally.

A hebe enthusiast and father of two daughters, Ivy and Violet, Linklater manages Nova Natives at Nova Trust.

He was one of six finalists who earned their place by winning sector awards.

In his gala presentation, Linklater shared his passion for the nursery industry and what makes it unique.

“It’s a sector that takes everyday people and moulds them into innovators, creators and botanists,” he said.

“We don’t always get the praise because we aren’t a part of the end result, but we as plant producers are the very fabric of horticulture.

“Some plant producers, for example, spend a lifetime breeding the best possible cultivars for our industry that can be for flower garden, fruit size, yield, form, pest and disease resistance, and climate resilience.”

Linklater said plant producers played a vital role in driving the industry forward, “making us stronger and more resilient as horticulturists”.

Young Viticulturist, Nina Downer, came second in the 2025 Young Horticulturist of the Year, and third place went to Young Amenity, River Foster.

“Every large orchard, every restoration project, every green landscape starts with the plant producer.”

Trust chairman Shaun Trevan said the talent on display at this year’s competition gave the judges a tough job.

“The competition was incredibly close with judges commending the calibre of the finalists – such a highlight in our 20th year.”

More than $50,000 in prizes were awarded, with Linklater receiving $8000 as Supreme Winner plus $4750 for category wins, along with the glass trophy by Auckland sculptor Evenly Dunstan.

Second place went to Young Viticulturist Nina Downer ($5000), and Wellington Young Amenity winner River Foster was third ($2000).

Young Horticulturalist of the Year 2025

First place – Young Plant Producer, Jake Linklater

Second place – Young Viticulturist, Nina Downer

Third place – Young Amenity, River Foster

There were also category awards, each with either cash or scholarships to help the finalists continue their career development.

Woolworths Innovation Project:

First place (with a $5000 prize) – Young Viticulturist, Nina Downer

Second place (with $2500) – Young Grower, Grace Fulford

Third place ($1500) – New Arborist, Jordan Sutherland

All other finalists received $500, and all finalists received $500 for their perseverance and commitment.

The T&G Fresh Practical Components Award:

Highest score in the practical components ($5000 travel scholarship) – Young Viticulturist, Nina Downer

The Woolworths Best in Sector Award:

Highest sector score ($750 each) – First Equal – Young Plant Producer, Jake Linklater and Young Viticulturist, Nina Downer

Fruitfed Leadership Award:

For outstanding leadership during the competition ($5000 leadership/professional development scholarship) – Young Florist/Flower Grower, Jade Bedel

Bayer Best Practice Award:

Highest score in practical components with crop management and sustainability practices focus ($2500 professional development scholarship) – Young Plant Producer, Jake Linklater

Craigmore Best Presentation Award:

Highest score in presentation category ($1500) – Young Amenity winner River Foster

Horticentre Sustainability Award: