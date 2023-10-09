Taylor Leabourn is the 2023 Young Grower of the Year. Photo / Horticulture New Zealand

Taylor Leabourn, a 28-year-old produce lead, is the 2023 Young Grower of the Year.

Leabourn was awarded the national title in Pukekohe last Thursday.

As the Pukekohe regional competition winner, he said it was great to be able to compete for the national title in the region.

“It was so nice to be on my home turf, there were a lot of familiar faces, and it was pretty special for it to be in Pukekohe.”

When he won the regional competition in May, Leabourn was working as an agronomist at Leaderbrand.

Six weeks ago, he started a new job as a produce lead for fruit importer SKU Ltd in Wiri.

“It’s been great to learn a new skill set and to test myself,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying it and it’s been refreshing looking at the cool store, warehouse, and packhouse side of the horticulture business.”

The Young Grower of the Year competition encourages young people to take up a career in horticulture as well as celebrate their success in the industry.

Leabourn was one of six young people who competed in a series of practical and theoretical horticulture modules across two days.

The competition tested their vegetable and fruit-growing knowledge along with the skills needed to be successful growers.

Competitors completed practical tests in nutrition and fertigation, tractor operation, integrated pest management, keeping everyone healthy and safe, agrichemical stewardship, and horticulture biosecurity.

They also did two business activities - innovation and a leadership panel - as well as a speech.

Leabourn won the innovation, business, practical, and young vegetable grower categories before taking out the national title.

“We were given lapel mics which gave you the freedom to own the stage,” he said.

“Everyone’s speech was amazing.”

Horticulture New Zealand president Barry O’Neil was also impressed, Leabourn said.

“Afterwards, Barry told us we had great speeches - the whole contingent of us did an amazing job.

“It’s a real recognition of how great the other five contestants were, such strong competitors and it was a nice group of guys and girls.”

He made a special mention of Hawke’s Bay finalist Jan Buter.

Buter was runner-up and also won outstanding leadership, speech, and Young Fruit Grower of the Year.

“Jan was great, and I really thought he was going to win,” Leabourn said.

“He was so confident and knowledgeable about the industry.”

O’Neil said the organisation took great pride in hosting the final in different parts of the country every year and he appreciated the support received from local growers.

“Each of the six young leaders worked hard to get to the national competition and blew us away with their speeches on Thursday night.”

O’Neil said four of the six speeches focused on the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan outcome area of Nurture People, which was important.

“Nurture people we must. I encourage you to consider how you can contribute to this outcome area of the action plan to attract, retain, and grow great people in horticulture.”

Horticulture New Zealand strategy and policy general manager Michelle Sands wanted to highlight the work of regional organisers who hosted and ran the competitions across six regions.

“Their dedication is what drives this fantastic industry-wide programme, and our young growers wouldn’t have made it to this national stage without them,” she said.

“It is important for us all to support the next generation of horticulture industry leaders.

“We are so fortunate to have so many passionate and talented young leaders pursuing careers in our industry.”

