“I went back to Johnny Appleseed after finishing at university, did a full season, and just fell in love with the industry,” he said.

“It’s partly about being able to be outdoors so much and the fact that every day is different, but also that there is so much to it, so many different aspects and challenges.”

“The seasons are a big part of it, and my day-to-day role is very people-based around planning, training and supporting the team.”

Carter joined T&G two years ago as a block lead and became an assistant manager last year.

He gained a Level 3 Certificate in Horticulture from Eastern Institute of Technology and is now working towards his Level 4 qualification.

It was Carter’s first time entering the Young Grower competition.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It was great to be competing against such an awesome group of very skilled people.

“There are a lot of different aspects of the sector you need to know about.

“The modules included health and safety, irrigation, machinery management, soil nutrition and working with chemicals.”

Carter said the competition included everyday aspects of his job and things that “really stretched us to the limit”.

“It’s an important competition because it promotes the industry to others, but it also promotes leadership and growth within the industry.

“I’m really looking forward to the final.”

Carter’s goal is to continue with his professional growth and progress through management.

He had advice for others considering a career in the sector.

“Give it a go, like I did. A lot of people do that and fall in love with the work.”

“Once you try it, you can get hooked.”

He said the industry was changing so much and offered many different opportunities.

“There is a lot of on-the-job and external training available.

“I have had so much input offered to get me to where I am.”

Runner up in the competition was George Andrew, an orchardist at Mr Apple’s Clive orchard.

Third place went to William Hirst, continuous improvement lead at Rockit Apples.

The competition celebrates the success of young people in the industry and encourages others to consider a career in horticulture.

Local organisers host and run the regional competitions independently, and Horticulture New Zealand hosts the final in a different part of the country each year.

Entry is open to commercial fruit and vegetable growers aged up to 30.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said the competitions played an important role in highlighting the wide variety of industry career opportunities.

“Sam, George and William’s journeys in the sector echo that of many young people who are developing valuable skills, gaining qualifications and forging rewarding careers in many different parts of the industry,” Scott said.

“The regional Young Grower competitions and the national Young Grower of the Year final could not happen without the commitment of so many industry professionals across the country who give up their time to help organise them,” Scott said.

“Thanks to their dedication, we can celebrate these very skilled young people who are pursuing enjoyable careers in the sector and raise awareness of those career opportunities to others.”