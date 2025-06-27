Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Young Grower of the Year 2025: Amelia Marsden wins Nelson regional title

The Country
4 mins to read

Nelson Young Fruit Grower 2025, Amelia Marsden of Willisbrook Orchards in Brightwater. Photo / Tim Cuff

Nelson Young Fruit Grower 2025, Amelia Marsden of Willisbrook Orchards in Brightwater. Photo / Tim Cuff

Amelia Marsden has won the 2025 Nelson Young Grower regional title.

Marsden, kiwifruit manager at Willisbrook Orchards in Brightwater, pitched her skills against five fellow contestants to take the title on June 19.

She will now compete against six other regional winners in Horticulture New Zealand’s national Young Grower

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country