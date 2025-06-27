“I hadn’t found anything,” Marsden said.

“My parents were moving to Nelson, and I saw a job advertised as an apples supervisor with Willisbrook, so I applied.

“It was so nice to get a ‘yes’ from them.”

She found she enjoyed working in horticulture.

“I have always been passionate about all of the primary industries and the importance they have to New Zealand.

“I really enjoyed working in dairy farming, but I noticed a lot of differences in horticulture.

“Agriculture has come a long way in terms of accessibility for females, but I went from being the only female in my dairy job to working with a lot more.

“There is less brute strength required, which makes horticulture very accessible for everyone.”

Marsden also found there was a lot of scope for professional development, through learning on the job and external providers.

Willisbrook supported her in gaining the New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Production – Fruit Production at Level 3 and 4 through Primary ITO.

After two years with the company, Marsden moved to Ballance Agri-Nutrients as a nutrient specialist for the Tasman Buller region and also undertook further courses in nutrient management through Massey University.

She enjoyed her role but found she missed the practical side of working in horticulture, so last October she returned to Willisbrook.

“I didn’t have experience in kiwifruit, so I knew, coming back, that I would need a good network around me as I got my feet planted, and Willisbrook has really provided that. I have had so much support.

“I’m managing the permanent and seasonal staff, so up to 30 people at peak times.

“There are so many different aspects to the work, and, for me personally, I really enjoy that I can still get to do a lot of practical stuff and am not just in an office.”

Marsden said the Young Grower competition was valuable both for personal development and for promoting the industry to others.

“It’s a great experience.

“It helps you find where your knowledge gaps are and where you track compared to other people in your age range.

“I see it as an opportunity to see what I can learn from and what I need to focus on.”

She said the sector needed young, passionate people and encouraged others to consider a career in horticulture.

“There is so much opportunity, and if you don’t want to be boots on the ground outdoors, there are so many other roles available.

“At school, I found it quite hard to get information about careers in the primary sector, so I am really passionate about getting the message out there about it as a career path.”

Runner up in the Nelson competition was Tasman Valley Young Farmers chair Georgia Steele, who has also transitioned from dairy farming to horticulture and works for JS Ewers in irrigation and tractor operations.

Third place went to Caleb Aarsen, who is currently studying towards a Diploma in Horticulture at Lincoln University.

The competition celebrates the success of young people in the industry and encourages others to consider a career in horticulture.

Regional organisers host and run the regional competitions independently, with Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) hosting the final in a different part of the country each year.

Entry is open to both commercial fruit and vegetable growers from across the regions, up to the age of 30.

The competitions were important in highlighting the wide variety of career opportunities in the industry, HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said.

“Amelia’s story really illustrates the experience of young people who come into careers in the horticulture sector and find that there is so much opportunity and support for professional development and career progression.”