Central Otago Burgundy exchange trainees (from left) James Dobbs, Rochelle Young, Molly Hermann, Tiffany Da Silva and Ben Leen are heading to France. Photo / Supplied

The best young talent from Central Otago is going to one of best wine-producing areas in the world.

After a two-year pause on travel, the Central Otago Winegrowers' Association (Cowa) is once again sending young winegrowers to France's Burgundy area.

The six young winegrowers are part of the Central Otago Burgundy exchange stagiaires (interns), which is back on its feet.

This will be the largest group that has headed to Burgundy since the exchange was first established in 2006.

Cowa general manager Jake Tipler said there was a lot of interest from members to apply for the exchange this year.

"With the New Zealand borders now open, our winegrowers are keen to get travelling again.

"Experiencing a vintage in another winegrowing region is a fantastic educational and cultural experience and they will bring this new-found knowledge back to their roles in Central Otago."

Burgundy wine is said to be influenced by its terroir.

Terroir is a sense of place. It means that when you drink a wine, you completely taste the region where the wine was made.

Rochelle Young, of Prophet's Rock, one of this year's stagiaires, said she was looking forward to the experience.

"A compelling part of the winemaking journey is connecting with the local community, discovering mentors along the way and in turn passing on knowledge, skills and enthusiasm for our craft," she said.

"I am looking forward to cultivating a greater understanding of and appreciation for the culture, history and traditions of Burgundy and bringing back different perspectives, philosophies and bottles to share."

She will be joined on the exchange by Rosa Cockburn (Lapis Lazuli Vineyard), Tiffany Da Silva (Peregrine Wines), James Dobbs (Rippon), Molly Hermann (Felton Road) and Ben Leen (Amisfield).

The stagiaires will arrive in Burgundy at the weekend and will be hosted by Domaine JJ Confuron.

They will spend their first week training at the Centre de Formation Professionelle et de Promotion Agricole in Beaune before spending up to a month on placement at their respective domaines.